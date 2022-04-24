ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Down 0.9%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.05. 4,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 12,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 21,840.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,262 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 36.03% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

