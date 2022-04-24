Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.12. 64,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 112,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANYYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.