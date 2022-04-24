Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Down 2.8%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 72.73% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

