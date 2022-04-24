Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Shares Down 3.5%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.30. 37,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 51,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Global X Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

