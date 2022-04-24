Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 15,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 34,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIOA. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,038,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tio Tech A by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 420,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth $100,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
