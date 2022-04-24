Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.98 ($0.10). 14,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 41,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.73.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

