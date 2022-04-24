Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPAU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $4,455,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $6,951,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $7,306,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $4,965,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.