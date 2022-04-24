First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.95. 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,607,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000.

