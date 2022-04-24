Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. 44,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 508,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

DRMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

