Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. 44,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 508,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
DRMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRMA)
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.