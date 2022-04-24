North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth about $364,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 96,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEO opened at $21.39 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

