Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 692 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 180.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $1,558,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.74.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

