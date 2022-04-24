North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $900,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.