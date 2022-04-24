North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,985,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,178. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $205.85 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.63. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

