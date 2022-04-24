North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

