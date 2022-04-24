Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,145 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $21.65 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

