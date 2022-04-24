Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 1,618 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 128,922 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NXP opened at $13.85 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.