North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $260.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

