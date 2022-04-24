North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1,769.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

