16 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,975.69.

CMG stock opened at $1,480.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,529.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,621.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

