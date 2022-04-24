North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 560 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.84. The company has a market cap of $310.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

