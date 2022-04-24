Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after buying an additional 257,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

