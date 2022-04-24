Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.23.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

