The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $319.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.11 and a 200 day moving average of $368.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

