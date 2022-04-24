GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($2.49). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 204.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GameStop by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in GameStop by 252.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME opened at $138.22 on Thursday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $344.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

