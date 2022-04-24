Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 612.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 610 ($7.94).

STAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.33) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 620 ($8.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday.

LON:STAN opened at GBX 515.40 ($6.71) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.68). The firm has a market cap of £15.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 486.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,396.99). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($90,385.64). Insiders sold a total of 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386 over the last quarter.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

