Analysts Expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.86. Franklin Resources also posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 79,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $9,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

