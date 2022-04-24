Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $223.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

