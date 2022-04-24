North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

