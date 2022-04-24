North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,075 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

