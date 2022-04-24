North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

