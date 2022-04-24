$2.09 EPS Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. Methanex posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Methanex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEOH stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

