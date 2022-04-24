North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

ZBH opened at $125.70 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

