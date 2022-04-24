iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,399,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,489,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

