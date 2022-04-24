Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $31,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,132 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.84 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

