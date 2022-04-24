Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,361 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,937 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $34,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,545.77.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

