Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $464,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,061 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

