Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $30.47 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $30,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in State Street by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

