Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $496,000 in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.75 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

