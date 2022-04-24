Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $441,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.
HDV opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.