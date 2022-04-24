Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $441,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.