Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $455,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,077,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

