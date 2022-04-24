Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,491,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 288,225 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

