Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,741 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.78) to GBX 2,730 ($35.52) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.