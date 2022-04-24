Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 936 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.16.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

