Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $447,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KJAN. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 434,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after buying an additional 342,127 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KJAN opened at $30.10 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27.

