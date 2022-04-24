SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,985 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $60.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

