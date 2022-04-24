Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Allstate worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Allstate by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.07 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

