Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 532 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 559.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $173.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day moving average is $293.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.34.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.