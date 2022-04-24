Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after buying an additional 561,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.82. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

