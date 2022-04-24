Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 167,259 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,259 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $31,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 627,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 217,150 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPD stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

