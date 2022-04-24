Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 129,032 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,566,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164,950 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 348,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 907,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000.

Shares of LQDH opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.48. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.98 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

